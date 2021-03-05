Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.41 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,410 shares of company stock worth $8,172,258. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

