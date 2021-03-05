Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.73.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

