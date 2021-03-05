Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) versus NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Financial Contrast

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cal Dive International and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cal Dive International and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.85, suggesting a potential downside of 20.45%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Risk and Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.57 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -21.04

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 37 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 116 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

