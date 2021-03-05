CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,503 shares during the quarter. CAI International accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of CAI International worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $41.57. 4,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley boosted their target price on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

