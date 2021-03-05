CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $42.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by CIBC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in CAE by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CAE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CAE by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

