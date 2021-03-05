Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $8,572,800.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,505. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

