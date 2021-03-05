Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorporation traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 11516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

