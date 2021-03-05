CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Insider Gregory R. Bradford Purchases 2,275 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CACI opened at $216.48 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.08.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

