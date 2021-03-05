C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $94.10 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 57490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

