C Rinn Cleavelin Sells 5,000 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATOM opened at $22.38 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atomera by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atomera by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

