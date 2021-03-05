C Rinn Cleavelin Sells 5,000 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATOM opened at $22.38 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.91.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
