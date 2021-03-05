C Coleman Edmunds Sells 6,540 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

