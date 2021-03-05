Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.00

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

