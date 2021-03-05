Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 139,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $21.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.