Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.
BURL opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
