Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

BURL opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

