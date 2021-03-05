Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $296.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.