BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 200 by Credit Suisse Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.30 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 135.05 ($1.76) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.36.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

