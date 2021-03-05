Bruce Keyt Sells 1,619 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80.

IGMS stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

