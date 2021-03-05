Bruce Keyt Sells 1,619 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81.
- On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80.
IGMS stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -1.12.
IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.