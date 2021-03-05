Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $747.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $758.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.01 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,023,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,044. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

