Brokers Set Expectations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.08 million, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

