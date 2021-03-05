Brokers Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

FOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 73,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

