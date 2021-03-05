Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
