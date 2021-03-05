Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:TWODY remained flat at $$25.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.