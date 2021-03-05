Brokers Issue Forecasts for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after buying an additional 1,544,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 100,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

