Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

