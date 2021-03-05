Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FibroGen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

