Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diodes Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diodes in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,056.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,826 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.