Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT at $14.00

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SUUIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

