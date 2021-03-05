Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $113.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,546 shares of company stock worth $4,126,344. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. 590,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

