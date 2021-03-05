Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $122.89

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

