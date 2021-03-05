Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $27.20

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,402,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $821.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

