Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $27.20

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,402,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $821.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
