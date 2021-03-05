Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $217.17

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.90. 2,222,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

