Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $23.00

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 40,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,347. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

