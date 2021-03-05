Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

ZBRA stock opened at $479.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

