Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $152.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $357.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $258.94.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.