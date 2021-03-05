Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.28.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

