Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.62. FOX reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 67,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,597. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in FOX by 89.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FOX by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

