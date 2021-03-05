Brokerages Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 523,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,336. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

