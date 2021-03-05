Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

WBS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

