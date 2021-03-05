Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Vistra reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 169,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

