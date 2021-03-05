Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). Green Plains reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,402,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

