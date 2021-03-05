Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

