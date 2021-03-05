Broadcom Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.60 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.
Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $443.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.26.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.22.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.