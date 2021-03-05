Broadcom Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.60 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $443.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.