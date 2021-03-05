Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

