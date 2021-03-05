Brighton Jones LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

