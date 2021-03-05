Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Comcast by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 119.5% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. 418,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

