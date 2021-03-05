Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.30 and its 200 day moving average is $481.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

