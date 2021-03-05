Bridge Mutual Market Cap Achieves $18.87 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

