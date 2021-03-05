Brian S. Brickhouse Sells 22,758 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

