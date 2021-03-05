Brett A. Ritchie Sells 267 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $11,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett A. Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Brett A. Ritchie sold 267 shares of RE/MAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,680.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

RMAX stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

