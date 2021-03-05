Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.13

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.13 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 94.42 ($1.23). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 3,747,021 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

