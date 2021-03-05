Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,337 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $88.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

